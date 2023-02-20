Made In India Flying Taxi To Simplify Urban Commuting

Indian startup ePlane has recently showcased a made-in-India flying taxi called the e200. Read on to know about this flying taxi
India's ePlane startup has developed a compact electric flying taxi called the e200, which it claims can ferry passengers faster than a helicopter for hassle-free urban travel.
The startup displayed a prototype of the flying taxi during the Aero India show in Bengaluru, revealing a two-seat, all-electric eVTOL aircraft.
The company claims that its flying taxi can carry people to their destination 10 times faster than regular taxis while being safer, noise-free, and eco-friendly, and costs about twice the price of Ola/Uber ride.
The e200 weighs around 200 kg, is equipped with four fans as its propellers, and flies at a speed of around 200 km/h. It can make around 10 to 15 short trips, covering a distance of nearly 200 km on a full charge.
The air taxi currently requires a pilot to operate, but the startup intends to offer autonomous taxis in the future. The e200 occupies just 25 square meters of area for parking.
The ePlane company was founded by Prof. Satya Chakravarthy and his student, Pranjal Mehta, incubated out of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, with a vision to make electric aircraft a reality.
ePlane believes its aircraft will prove to be competitive in markets outside of India too, and could majorly simplify urban commuting, particularly in India's heavily congested cities.