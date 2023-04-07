LSG vs SRH: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023 Match no.10

Updated On 9:00 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 10: LSG vs SRH

10th match of the Indian Premier League will be played between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Date

The LSG vs SRH match will be played on Friday, April 10.

Time

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match is scheduled to be played at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the LSG vs SRH match.

LSG vs SRH Head-To-Head in IPL

Matches Played: 1, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 1, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.

More Stories

Find Out Which Banks Went On To Hike Their FD Rates In April 2023

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 6

World Car Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe