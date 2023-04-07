LSG vs SRH: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023 Match no.10
10th match of the Indian Premier League will be played between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The LSG vs SRH match will be played on Friday, April 10.
The Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match is scheduled to be played at 7:30 pm IST.
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the LSG vs SRH match.
Matches Played: 1, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 1, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 0
Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.
Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.