Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: 5 Players To Select In Your Team

LSG (2nd) take on PBKS (6th) in game number 21 of IPL 2023 season.
Lucknow Super Giants will face-off against Punjab Kings today at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 15 at 7:30 PM IST
LSG > PBKS
Met: Only 1 time
LSG Win: 1
PK Win: 0
LSG have met PBKS only once in IPL 2022 where Lucknow won the match by 20 runs
Both teams come into this match with contrasting fortunes. LSG will be high on their recent last ball thrilling win against RCB, whereas Punjab lost out in a last over thriller against GT. Here are some of the players you can select basis current & past performances
The Punjab captain is the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far with 233 runs in 4 matches. He has single-handedly carried the batting mantle for Punjab. He is the only batsman (in top 15) who has an average of 100+.
The Trinidad born lad played a blinder against RCB and ensured LSG record a thrilling win. His 19 balls 62 was the fastest-50 of the IPL tournament so far. And if QDK does not play then he can be a handy wicket keeper as well.
Punjab's costliest buy of the season hasn't been firing on all cylinders so far. He has started to contribute both with bat-and-ball but a big innings is due.
Rabada is one of PK's premium bowler and played his first match of the tournament recently. And in IPL 2022 he had a good outing against LSG where he ended up taking 4 wickets.
'Mark Wood to LSG is what Rabada is to PK' - a premium fast bowler who has already picked up 9 wickets in 3 matches and is 3rd on the Purple Cap list. Against RCB where Faf's men scored 200+, Wood had the most economical figures of 4-1-32-1