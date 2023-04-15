LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL match no.21 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.
Action returns to Lucknow as the home team Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Punjab Kings in match no.21 of the Indian Premier League. LSG won their previous match against RCB in one of the closest matches in this season so far whereas the Kings were defeated by the Titans on April 13.
The LSG vs PBKS clash is scheduled for April 15. This will be the second match played on Saturday.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is the venue for this match.
Matches Played: 1, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):1, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 0
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni/Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar.