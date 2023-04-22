LSG vs GT, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Head To Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about match no. 30 of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.
The two latest teams in the IPL will face each other in match no. 30 of the Indian Premier League. Lucknow are second on the points table with 8 points while the Gujarat TItans are on the fourth spot with 6 points.
Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Gujarat Titans on Saturday, April 22.
The LSG vs GT match will begin at 3:30 pm IST and the coverage will start an hour before on JioCinema and Star Sports Network.
The venue for the afternoon game on Saturday is Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Matches Played: 2, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 0, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 2.
KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma.