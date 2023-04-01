LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More

Here is everything you need to know about IPL 2023 match no.3
Lucknow Super Giants will be playing against the Delhi Capitals in the third match of IPL 2023..
Match no.3 of the 16th season of IPL will be played on Saturday, April 1.
This will be the second game on Saturday and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.
The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Matches Played: 2, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 2, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC), 0.
KL Rahul (capt), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat.
David Warner (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.