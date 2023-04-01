LSG vs DC: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Here are our picks for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL match.
Lucknow Super Giants will host the Delhi Capitals on their home ground on April 1. So far, both teams have faced each other twice and LSG have emerged victorious on both occassions.
KL Rahul was the second-highest run scorer in IPL 2022. Rahul has a point to prove as well as he was recently replaced by Shubman Gill in India's T20 team.
Last season, even though he did not score many runs, Prithvi Shaw scored his season best of 61 against the Super Giants. A good tournament with the bat can make him a contender for a spot in India's squad for T20 World Cup next year.
The all-rounder scored 451 runs last season batting at no.3 for the Lucknow Super Giants. An important player in LSG squad, he is a player to watch out for.
Axar Patel has been appointed Delhi Capitals' vice-captain for this season. The all-rounder has been in fine form with the bat this year and he will be excited about his new role.
One of the fastest pacers in the world, Mark Wood will be playing for the Super Giants after missing the last season due to an injury. He can be the 'X' factor for LSG.
In the recent ODI series vs India, Mitchell Marsh showed his potential with the bat. The Australian all-rounder will be crucial for the Delhi Capitals if they want to win their first IPL title.