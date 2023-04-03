CSK vs LSG: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here is everything you need to know about IPL 2023 match no.6

Updated On 10:38 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 6: CSK vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings lost their opening game against Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, whereas the Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Delhi Capitals by 50 runs. This will be the second game of the season for both the teams.

Date

Chennai Super Kings will face the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, April 3.

Time 

Match 6 of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The CSK vs LSG game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs LSG Head-To-Head in IPL

Matches Played: 1, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 0, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 1.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul (capt), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan.

