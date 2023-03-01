LPG Cylinder Price Hiked: Check The Latest LPG Rates in Major Cities

Prices of LPG gas cylinders have been hiked across the country with effect from March 1, 2023.
The price for the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased to ₹1,103 from ₹1,053 in New Delhi. The cost of the commercial 19 kg LPG cylinder has gone up to ₹2,119.50 from ₹1,769 in the national capital.
In Mumbai, the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,102.5, which was ₹1,052.50 earlier. The 19 kg cylinder will now cost ₹2,071.5 in Mumbai.
In Kolkata, the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be available for ₹1,129, up from ₹1,079. The cost of the 19 kg cylinder in Kolkata will now be ₹2,221.50, which was ₹1,870 earlier.
In Chennai, the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,118.50 instead of ₹1,068.50. The cost of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be ₹2,268 in Chennai, instead of ₹1,917.