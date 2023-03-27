Love Travelling? Here Are The 5 Best Travel Credit Cards In India In 2023

These credit cards offer amazing rewards while making travel-related purchases in India.
With this card, you can get a welcome voucher for Rs 5,000 that can be redeemed on Yatra. The card further grants free Silver membership to Club Vistara, giving you access to flight upgrades and many other advantages with Vistara Airlines. Moreover, you can use the card to get free access to domestic and international lounges.
This is a mid-range credit card with several perks geared towards travel and lifestyle. For starters, primary and add-on members are eligible for 12 complimentary airport lounge passes, giving them access to more than 1,000 lounges in India and around the world.
This card is apt for those who travel frequently. As a welcome perk, users are entitled to one complimentary Premium Economy ticket. It also offers 2% or more Club Vistara Points, which can be used to book free or upgraded flights.
Cardholders can use this card to book hotels and flights on the InterMiles website as well as to redeem InterMiles. A domestic airport lounge is also accessible to you with this card up to four times every quarter. Moreover, you are granted access to international lounges five times a year as part of the free Priority Pass membership.
People who frequently take trains can save a lot of money by utilising this credit card. For all purchases made to reserve air-conditioned tickets, IRCTC SBI Card Premier offers 10% value back as reward points. Moreover, the IRCTC website offers a 1.8% transaction charge waiver for booking airline tickets and a 1% cost waiver for purchasing train tickets.
