List Of Documents To Keep Handy For Income Tax Investment Proof Submission

These documents serve as evidence and help you claim tax deductions.

Updated On 06 Jan 2023

Investment Proof Documents

You should have documents related to your investments, such as bank statements, mutual fund statements, insurance premium receipts, and fixed deposit receipts, at ready. These documents will assist you in claiming deductions under sections 80C, 80D, and 80TTA of the Income Tax Act.

Home Loan Documents

If you've taken out a home loan, you must have the documents related to the loan, including the loan agreement, loan application form, and the interest certificate issued by the lender, at ready. These documents will help you claim deductions under section 24 of the Income Tax Act.

Rent Receipts

If you're paying rent, keep the receipts on hand. These receipts will assist you in claiming deductions under section 80GG of the Income Tax Act.

Donations Proof

If you've made donations to charitable organizations, keep the receipts issued by these organizations ready. These receipts will also help you claim deductions under section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Medical Expenses/Health Insurance 

If you've incurred medical expenses, or are actively paying for medical insurance for yourself and your family keep the bills and receipts readily available. These bills will aid you in claiming deductions under section 80D of the Income Tax Act.

To Conclude 

It's essential to have all the relevant documents on hand when submitting proof of investments for income tax purposes. These documents can help you claim tax deductions and ensure that your tax filing process goes smoothly.

