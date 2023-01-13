Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away; See The Life Story Of Legendary Elvis Presley's Late Daughter

Lisa Marie Presley’s Personal Life

Lisa Marie Presley married four well-known celebrities in four high-profile unions. She married pop icon Michael Jackson in 1994, barely 20 days after divorcing her first husband, musician Danny Keough. After two years, the couple divorced in 1996. She then married actor Nicholas Cage in 2002, who had a great deal of respect for her father. After four months, though, he decided to file for divorce. She later tied the knot with guitarist and producer Michael Lockwood, but they split up in 2021.