Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away; See The Life Story Of Legendary Elvis Presley's Late Daughter

Legendary Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Presley passed away at the age of 54. Read on to know her life story
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer-songwriter and the only child of rock and roll icon Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, passed away on January 12th. Her mother announced her passing only a few hours after Ms. Presley was brought to a hospital from her home in Calabasas, California.
On February 1st, 1968, Lisa Marie was born in Memphis, Tennessee. When Elvis Presley passed away in August 1977 at age 42, she was nine years old. After that, she and her grandfather and great-grandmother shared the ownership of her father's Graceland mansion and grounds.
After becoming a success in her own right, Lisa Marie continued to follow in the footsteps of her illustrious father by pursuing a career in music. With her 2003 CD To Whom It May Concern, she made her musical debut. It gained a gold certification and shot up to number 5 on Billboard's album list.
She co-wrote 10 songs for her second album Now What, including a rendition of the Ramones' Here Today and Gone Tomorrow. Both Capitol Records albums made their debuts in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.
Her collaborations have included a duet with her father in In the Ghetto, an Elvis Presley song that came out in 1969, and a duet with Pat Benatar called Heartbreaker at the VH1 Divas Duets charity event.
Lisa Marie Presley married four well-known celebrities in four high-profile unions. She married pop icon Michael Jackson in 1994, barely 20 days after divorcing her first husband, musician Danny Keough. After two years, the couple divorced in 1996. She then married actor Nicholas Cage in 2002, who had a great deal of respect for her father. After four months, though, he decided to file for divorce. She later tied the knot with guitarist and producer Michael Lockwood, but they split up in 2021.
Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood are parents to twin children Finley and Harper. Benjamin Keough, her son, committed suicide in 2020 by shooting himself.