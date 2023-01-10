Layoffs In January 2023: Amazon, McDonald's, Goldman Sachs, And More

More than a week into 2023, over 30,000 employees have lost their jobs globally. Lets have a quick look at these recent layoffs
Companies around the world are struggling to meet their revenue goals due to the present economic crisis. As a result, they are making a roadmap to success via layoffs. Big companies like Amazon, Twitter, Meta and many others have decided to continue their mass layoffs. Moreover, other big names like McDonald's and Goldman Sachs have also joined the race.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a message that due to the uncertain economy, the company is now planning layoffs as part of its annual planning process. On 5th Jan, the company confirmed that it would continue the layoffs in January 2023. It will be parting ways with over 18,000 of its employees globally.
McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said, "McDonald's is planning job cuts in a major reorganisation as the company is trying to refocus on its strategies to accelerate restaurant expansion." "Some jobs that are existing today are either going to get moved or those jobs may go away", Chris added. The layoffs are likely to begin by April 2023.
Investment banking company, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon confirmed the headcount reduction in his year-end letter. As per a report by Bloomberg, layoffs are planned to begin this week, and about 3,200 employees will be affected.
Twitter laid several of its members in December 2022, and the count continues into January 2023. Recently, the company laid off dozens of employees across Singapore and Dublin offices.
Video hosting platform, Vimeo, on Wednesday, also announced the layoff of 11% of its employee strength. Company CEO Anjali Sud wrote, ‘This reduction enables us to achieve our growth and profitability goals in a way that is far less dependent on the broader market, putting us in full control of our destiny.’
The co-Chief Executive of the cloud-based software company, Salesforce, Marc Benioff wrote a letter to employees and explained how the current environment remains challenging on several fronts. The company's firings are reportedly expected to affect 10% of the total workforce. Moreover, in order to cut costs, the company is also mulling shutting down a few offices.