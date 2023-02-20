Layoffs In February 2023: Companies That Recently Announced Layoffs

The recent wave of business layoffs is beginning to go beyond the tech industry. Check the list of recent layoffs in 2023.
Due to growing inflation and a weakening global economy, many tech companies have been spotted laying off employees. The situation has not improved from the end of 2022 up until this point, as more and more enterprises are resorting to layoffs. Let's look at a few current, well-known companies that made layoffs in February 2023.
Headquartered in the New York City, American software company Sprinklr made the announcement on February 15 that it would lay off more than 100 workers, or 4% of its global staff.
Another recent company to experience layoffs is Microsoft's LinkedIn, which has affected staff in the recruiting division. According to a Bloomberg report, the software company fired 617 of its workers from the Seattle office.
Twilio, a provider of cloud communications, announced on February 13 that as part of a reorganization attempt to concentrate on profitability, it was cutting roughly 17% of employment and closing several operations.
eBay Inc., an e-commerce company, announced on Tuesday that it will let go of 500 employees worldwide, or 4% of its whole workforce. According to reports, the changes will improve eBay's capacity to provide better customer experiences and will enable the company to concentrate on areas where it can have the biggest influence.
On February 9, GitLab made a 7% staff reduction announcement. Around 114 workers will be affected by the round of layoffs, while the precise number depends on the company's actual headcount as of February 9.
On Tuesday, Zoom Video Communications revealed that it would be laying off around 1,300 workers, or 15% of its workforce. CEO Eric Yuan reportedly stated that he would forfeit the entirety of the corporate bonus and 98% of his compensation for the upcoming fiscal year.
Tinder, Hinge, and OkCupid owner Zoom Match Group Inc. announced that it would let go of around 8% of its workers. According to chief financial officer Gary Swidler, the corporation has already reduced employment in the United States, and job cuts are also being made in other nations.