Layoffs In February 2023: 6 Companies That Joined The Layoff Bandwagon

Thousands of employees have been left jobless as major companies have announced layoffs since the end of 2022. This situation has not improved in February 2023, as we see more companies saying that they will be letting go of some of their workforces. Let’s take a look at some of the major companies that have resorted to layoffs this month.
Texas-headquartered tech giant Dell Technologies is the latest U.S.-based company to announce job cuts. Citing “uncertain” market conditions, Dell announced on February 6, 2023, that it will be laying off 6,650 employees, which is about 5% of its workforce.
Match Group Inc, which owns dating apps like Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid, announced that it would lay off close to 8% of its workforce. They cited a below-expectation first-quarter revenue forecast as a reason for the layoffs.
Boeing Co is expected to cut around 2,000 white-collar jobs this year in finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs. In January 2023, the company said that it would hire 10,000 workers this year. However, this hiring announcement was followed by Boeing saying that it would also be cutting some support positions.
As per reports, image-sharing website Pinterest has laid off 150 employees, which is close to 5% of its workforce. Confirming this, a company spokesperson said, "We're making organisational changes to further set us up to deliver against our company priorities and our long-term strategy."
US-based fintech company PayPal announced that it plans to cut down about 7% of its workforce, or close to 2,000 employees. PayPal's President and CEO Dan Schulman said in a statement, "While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we have more work to do."
FedEx announced that it will lay off 10% of its officer and director team. “Unfortunately, this was a necessary action to become a more efficient, agile organisation. It is my responsibility to look critically at the business and determine where we can be stronger by better aligning the size of our network with customer demand,” said CEO Raj Subramaniam in a letter to FedEx team members.