Latest Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates Of Top Banks In February 2023

Several banks have revised their interest rates offered on Fixed Deposits. Here’s a list of the top banks and their latest FD interest rates for senior citizens.
As per the latest FD interest rates, senior citizens can get between 3.50% to 7.60% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores in SBI.
According to the latest FD interest rates, HDFC offers between 3.50% to 7.75% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores to senior citizens.
As stated by the latest FD interest rates chart, Kotak offers between 3.25% to 7.70% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores to senior citizens.
As per the latest FD interest rates, senior citizens are now given between 3.50% to 7.60% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores in ICICI Bank.
According to Axis Bank’s latest FD interest rates chart, senior citizens are now eligible to get between 3.50% to 8.01% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores.
As per the latest FD interest rates chart released by DBS Bank, senior citizens can avail between 2.50% to 8.00% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores.
According to the latest FD interest rates, RBL Bank offers between 4.00% to 8.30% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores to senior citizens.