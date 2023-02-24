Latest Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates Of Top Banks In February 2023

Some top banks have revised their Fixed Deposit interest rates for senior citizens. Check out the latest rates.

Updated On 9:54 PM IST

Revised FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizens

Several banks have revised their interest rates offered on Fixed Deposits. Here’s a list of the top banks and their latest FD interest rates for senior citizens.

State Bank of India

As per the latest FD interest rates, senior citizens can get between 3.50% to 7.60% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores in SBI.

HDFC Bank

According to the latest FD interest rates, HDFC offers between 3.50% to 7.75% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores to senior citizens.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

As stated by the latest FD interest rates chart, Kotak offers between 3.25% to 7.70% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores to senior citizens.

ICICI Bank

As per the latest FD interest rates, senior citizens are now given between 3.50% to 7.60% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores in ICICI Bank.

Axis Bank

According to Axis Bank’s latest FD interest rates chart, senior citizens are now eligible to get between 3.50% to 8.01% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores.

DBS Bank

As per the latest FD interest rates chart released by DBS Bank, senior citizens can avail between 2.50% to 8.00% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores.

RBL Bank

According to the latest FD interest rates, RBL Bank offers between 4.00% to 8.30% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores to senior citizens.

