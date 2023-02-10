Latest Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates Of Leading Banks In February 2023

Check the latest Senior Citizen FD rates offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, DBS Bank, and Axis Bank in February 2023.
Various banks have revised their Senior Citizen fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in February 2023. Let’s take a look at the latest Senior Citizen FD rates offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, DBS Bank, and Axis Bank.
Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised its senior citizen FD rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. February 10, 2023). After the revision, the Kotak Mahindra Bank Senior Citizen FD interest rates now range from 3.25% to 7.60% per annum for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
ICICI Bank has revised its senior citizen fixed deposit interest rates with effect from February 10, 2023. Following the revision, the new ICICI Bank Senior Citizen FD rates now range from 4.75% to 7.15% p.a. for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
DBS Bank has also revised its senior citizen FD rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. February 1, 2023). With this revision, the new DBS Bank Senior Citizen FD interest will range between 2.50% to 7.75% p.a. for fixed deposits with a tenure of 7 days to above 5 years.
Axis Bank has revised its senior citizen fixed deposit interest rates for deposits less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. February 10, 2023). After the revision, you can now earn interest ranging from 3.50% to 8.01% per annum on Axis Bank Senior Citizen FDs with a maturity of 7 days to 10 years.