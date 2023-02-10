Latest Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates Of Leading Banks In February 2023

DBS Bank Latest Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates

DBS Bank has also revised its senior citizen FD rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. February 1, 2023). With this revision, the new DBS Bank Senior Citizen FD interest will range between 2.50% to 7.75% p.a. for fixed deposits with a tenure of 7 days to above 5 years.