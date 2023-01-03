Latest Savings Account Rates: SBI vs ICICI vs Axis vs HDFC vs Kotak vs PNB

Check out the latest interest rates offered on savings accounts by some of the top banks
As per the bank's website, SBI offers an interest rate of 2.70% on savings bank accounts. For accounts with deposits of more than ₹10 crore, SBI offers 3.00% interest.
As per the ICICI website, the bank offers saving account interest rates of 3.00% for accounts with deposits of less than ₹50 lakh and interest rates of 3.50% for accounts with deposits of more than ₹50 lakh.
As per the Axis Bank website, they are offering savings account interest rates of 3.00% for accounts with deposits less than ₹50 lakh. For accounts with deposits of more than ₹50 lakh, the bank is offering interest of 3.50%.
As per their official website, HDFC also offers savings account interest rates of 3.00% for deposits of less than ₹50 lakhs and an interest of 3.50% for deposits above ₹50 lakh.
As per their official website, Kotak Mahindra Bank also offers savings account interest rates of 3.00% for deposits of less than ₹50 lakhs and an interest of 3.50% for deposits above ₹50 lakh.
As per the PNB website, the bank offers 2.70% savings account interest on deposits under ₹10 lakh, 2.75% interest on deposits above ₹10 lakh up to less than ₹100 crore and 3.00% interest on deposits above ₹100 crore.