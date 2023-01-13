Latest Interest Rates For Senior Citizens Saving Scheme, PPF, NSC, And More

The most recent interest rates for various government savings plans came into effect on January 1, 2023. Click to know more.
The Senior Citizens Saving Scheme latest interest rate stands at 8% from January 1, 2023, up from 7.6%.
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) program is a long-term investment choice that provides an alluring interest rate and returns on the deposited amount. PPF interest is being paid at the rate of 7.1%.
National Savings Certificate is a fixed-income investment program that you will be able to open from any post office branch. From January 1, the interest rate on National Savings Certificate (NSC) has increased to 7% from 6.8%.
With effect from 1 January 2023, the interest rate for 5-year term deposit is calculated at 7%.
The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is an initiative by Indian government, designed to improve the lives of young girls throughout the nation. Even with this plan, the interest rate remains at 7.6%.
Kisan Vikas Patra is essentially a program by the Indian government to promote little savings in the nation for the investors' safe future. It is providing interest at a rate of 7.2%.