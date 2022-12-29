Latest Home Loan Interest Rates Of Top Public Sector Banks

Looking to buy a house of your dreams? Find out the latest interest rate on home loans offered by some top PSU banks in India
Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.75% – 9.50%
Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.75% – 9.40%
Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.75% – 9.40%
Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.60% – 10.35%
Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.60% – 10.35%
Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.60% – 10.60%
Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.60% – 9.35%
Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.55% – 9.25%
Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.55% – 9.25%
Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.65% – 10.60%
Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.65% – 10.60%
Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.65% – 10.60%
Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.35% onwards
Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.35% onwards
Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.35% onwards
Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.60% – 10.50%
Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.60% – 10.70%
Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.60% – 10.70%
Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.55% – 13.35%
Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.55% – 13.35%
Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.55% – 13.35%
Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.75% – 8.95%
Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.75% – 8.95%
Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.75% – 8.95%