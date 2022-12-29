Latest Home Loan Interest Rates Of Top Public Sector Banks

Looking to buy a house of your dreams? Find out the latest interest rate on home loans offered by some top PSU banks in India

Updated On 29 Dec 2022

State Bank of India

Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.75% – 9.50%

Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.75% – 9.40%

Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.75% – 9.40%

Bank of Baroda

Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.60% – 10.35%

Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.60% – 10.35%

Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.60% – 10.60%

Punjab National Bank

Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.60% – 9.35%

Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.55% – 9.25%

Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.55% – 9.25%

Bank of India

Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.65% – 10.60%

Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.65% – 10.60%

Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.65% – 10.60%

Bank of Maharashtra

Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.35% onwards

Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.35% onwards

Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.35% onwards

Union Bank of India

Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.60% – 10.50%

Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.60% – 10.70%

Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.60% – 10.70%

Canara Bank

Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.55% – 13.35%

Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.55% – 13.35%

Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.55% – 13.35%

UCO Bank

Interest rate for Up to Rs. 30 Lakh: 8.75% – 8.95%

Interest rate for above Rs. 30 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.75% – 8.95%

Interest rate for above Rs. 75 Lakh: 8.75% – 8.95%

