Latest FD Interest Rates Of Top Banks: HDFC vs ICICI vs SBI vs Kotak Bank & More

Some of the top banks in India have updated their FD rates. Read on to know the FD interest rates of the top banks.
Various top banks In India have recently updated their Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates. Let’s take a look at the latest FD rates offered by HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.
HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates between ₹2 Crore to less than ₹5 Crore now range from 4.75% to 7% per annum for deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the rates range from 5.25% to 7.75% per annum for the same tenure.
ICICI Bank FD interest rates for Domestic, NRO, and NRE deposits less than ₹5 Crore now range from 4.75% to 6.75% per annum for general public for deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. As for senior citizens, the rates range from 4.75% to 6.75% per annum.
State Bank of India FD interest rates for retail domestic term deposits under ₹2 Crore now range from 3% to 6.50% per annum for general public for deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. As for senior citizens, the rates range from 3.50% to 7.50% per annum.
Kotak Mahindra Bank FD interest rates for deposits less ₹2 Crore range from 2.75% to 6.20% per annum for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years. For senior citizens, the rates range from 3.25% to 6.70% per annum for the same tenure.
Federal Bank FD interest rates for Resident Term Deposits less than 2 Crore now range from 3% to 6.60% per annum for general public for deposits maturing in 7 days to 2223 days and above. For senior citizens, the rates range from 3.50% to 7.25% per annum for the same tenure.