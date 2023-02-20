Latest FD Interest Rates Of Top Banks: HDFC vs ICICI vs SBI vs Kotak Bank & More

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank FD interest rates for deposits less ₹2 Crore range from 2.75% to 6.20% per annum for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years. For senior citizens, the rates range from 3.25% to 6.70% per annum for the same tenure.