Latest FD Rates: Kotak vs Indian Bank vs Bajaj Finance vs BoB vs Axis Bank

Banks & NBFCs keep updating the interest rate offered on fixed deposit accounts. Check out the latest FD rates in March 2023

Updated On 8:43 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank FD Rates

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers between 2.75% to 7.40% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores.

Indian Bank FD Rates

As per Indian Bank’s latest FD rates, FDs below Rs. 2 Crore get between 2.80% to 6.70% interest while a special term deposit, “Ind Super 400 Days”, offers FD rates between  7.15% to 7.90% to women.

Bajaj Finance FD Rates

Customers using the services of Bajaj Finance can get between 7.40% to 7.95% interest per annum on deposits below Rs. 5 crores.

Bank Of Baroda FD Rates

Bank Of Baroda customers can get between 4.50% to 7.70% interest per annum on deposits below Rs. 10 crores.

Axis Bank FD Rates

As per the latest FD rates on Axis Bank website, you can get between 4.80% to 7.65% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 5 crores at Axis Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank FD Rates

AU Small Finance Bank offers between 3.75% to 8.00% of interest for deposits below Rs. 2 crores.

More Stories

Top 7 Countries Which Indian Citizens Can Visit Visa Free in 2023

Here Are The Top Stories On March 8

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 8
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe