Latest FD Rates: Kotak vs Indian Bank vs Bajaj Finance vs BoB vs Axis Bank

Banks & NBFCs keep updating the interest rate offered on fixed deposit accounts. Check out the latest FD rates in March 2023
Kotak Mahindra Bank offers between 2.75% to 7.40% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores.
As per Indian Bank’s latest FD rates, FDs below Rs. 2 Crore get between 2.80% to 6.70% interest while a special term deposit, “Ind Super 400 Days”, offers FD rates between 7.15% to 7.90% to women.
Customers using the services of Bajaj Finance can get between 7.40% to 7.95% interest per annum on deposits below Rs. 5 crores.
Bank Of Baroda customers can get between 4.50% to 7.70% interest per annum on deposits below Rs. 10 crores.
As per the latest FD rates on Axis Bank website, you can get between 4.80% to 7.65% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 5 crores at Axis Bank.
AU Small Finance Bank offers between 3.75% to 8.00% of interest for deposits below Rs. 2 crores.