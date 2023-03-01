Latest FD Rates: IDFC First vs Equitas SFB vs Karnataka Bank W.E.F. March 1, 2023

Following banks have increased their FD interest rates W.E.F. March 1, 2023 - IDFC First, Kotak, Axis, Equitas SFB, Karnataka Bank
As per the latest FD rates, IDFC First customers with an FD of less than Rs.2 Crore can get between 3.50% to 7.75% interest per annum.
As per the latest FD interest rates, Equitas Small Finance Bank offers between 3.50% to 8.20% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores.
According to the latest FD rates, customers of Karnataka Bank can get between 5.25% to 7.50% interest per annum on deposits below Rs. 2 crores.
According to the latest FD interest rates, Kotak Bank offers between 2.75% to 7.40% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 2 crores.
As stated by the latest FD rates, you can get between 4.80% to 7.65% interest per annum for deposits below Rs. 5 crores at Axis Bank.