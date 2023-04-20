Latest FD Rates: ICICI vs Bank Of Maharashtra vs LIC HFL vs Kotak vs IDBI Bank

These institutions have revised their FD interest rates in the last week
As of Thursday, April 20, 2023, ICICI Bank has changed the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits. For maturities ranging from 7 days to 5 years, and 1 day to 10 years, the bank now offers an interest rate between 4.75% and 6.75%.
Bank Of Maharashtra has changed its interest rate on domestic term deposits as of Monday, April 17, 2023. The bank now offers interest rates from 2.75% to 5.75% for terms ranging from 7 days to more than 5 years.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd has updated its interest rates on domestic fixed deposits with effect from April 12, 2023. After the revision, LIC HFL is now providing interest rates on deposits that range from 7.25% to 7.75% on a deposit tenure of 1 year to 5 years.
Following the modification of FD rates on April 17, 2023, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate between 2.75% and 6.2% for durations ranging from 7 days to 5 years and above and inclusive of 10 years.
After the interest rate adjustment on April 12, 2023, IDBI Bank offers fixed deposit interest rates between 3% and 6.5% for terms ranging from 7 days to 5 years.