Latest FD Rates Compared: SBI vs ICICI vs HDFC vs IDBI vs PNB vs Kotak Bank

The FD interest rates at many banks have been revised and increased.

Updated On 6:38 PM IST

SBI FD

This public sector lender has revised its interest rate below Rs 2 crore with effect from February 2023. After the revision, the interest rates on fixed deposits range from 3% to 6.50% for the general public and from 3.50% to 7.50% for senior persons.

HDFC Bank FD

HDFC Bank is offering FD interest rate between 3% to 7% for general citizens and 3.50% to 7.75% for senior citizens for tenures ranging from 7 days to 5 years one day to 10 years.  

ICICI Bank FD

ICICI Bank’s interest rates range from 3% to 7% for general citizens for a term of 7 days to 5 years (80C FD) and max up to Rs 1.50 lakh. For the same term, the bank is offering FD interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.50% for senior citizens.

IDBI Bank FD

For general citizens, IDBI bank is offering fixed deposit interest rates ranging from 3% to 4.80% for a term of 7 days to 20 years. For senior citizens, the FD interest rates range from 3.50% to 5.30% for the same duration.

Punjab National Bank FD

PNB is offering its general public FD interest rates starting from 3.50% of to 6.50%. For senior citizens, the FD interest rates range from 4% to 7.30%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank FD

The interest rates for Kotak Mahindra Bank range from 2.75% to 6.20% for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years. For senior citizens, the bank FD rates range between 3.25% 6.70% per annum.

