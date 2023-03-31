Latest FD Rates Compared: SBI vs ICICI vs HDFC vs IDBI vs PNB vs Kotak Bank

The FD interest rates at many banks have been revised and increased.
This public sector lender has revised its interest rate below Rs 2 crore with effect from February 2023. After the revision, the interest rates on fixed deposits range from 3% to 6.50% for the general public and from 3.50% to 7.50% for senior persons.
HDFC Bank is offering FD interest rate between 3% to 7% for general citizens and 3.50% to 7.75% for senior citizens for tenures ranging from 7 days to 5 years one day to 10 years.
ICICI Bank’s interest rates range from 3% to 7% for general citizens for a term of 7 days to 5 years (80C FD) and max up to Rs 1.50 lakh. For the same term, the bank is offering FD interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.50% for senior citizens.
For general citizens, IDBI bank is offering fixed deposit interest rates ranging from 3% to 4.80% for a term of 7 days to 20 years. For senior citizens, the FD interest rates range from 3.50% to 5.30% for the same duration.
PNB is offering its general public FD interest rates starting from 3.50% of to 6.50%. For senior citizens, the FD interest rates range from 4% to 7.30%.
The interest rates for Kotak Mahindra Bank range from 2.75% to 6.20% for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years. For senior citizens, the bank FD rates range between 3.25% 6.70% per annum.