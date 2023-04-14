Latest FD Interest Rates Of Top 7 Banks Compared

Many bank regularly update their fixed deposit interest rates.
SBI is offering fixed deposit rates ranging from 3% to 6.50% for regular people, while the interest rate ranges from 3.50% to 7.50% for senior citizens.
For general citizens, ICICI bank is offering fixed deposit rates starting from 3% to 7%, whereas for senior citizens, the FD interest rates range from 3.50% to 7.50%.
Interest rates on fixed deposits from Axis Bank range from 3.50% to 7% for the general public. The bank offers elderly citizens interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.75%.
The fixed deposit interest rates offered by HDFC Bank range from 3% to 7% for regular citizens while they range from 3.5% to 7.75% for senior people.
IDFC First bank is offering fixed deposit interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7% for general public. The bank is providing older citizens with interest rates between 4% and 7.5%.
Bank of Baroda is offering fixed deposit rates for regular people ranging from 7% to 7.30%, while the rates for senior citizens are from 7.50% to 7.80%.
For the general public, Yes Bank offers fixed deposit interest rates between 3.25% and 7%; however, for senior citizens, the bank offers interest rates between 3.75% and 7.75%.