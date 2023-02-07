Latest FD Interest Rates Of Leading Banks In February 2023

Jana Small Finance Bank Latest FD Interest Rates

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has also revised its FD rates for deposits of less than ₹2 (w.e.f. February 1, 2023). With this revision, the new Jana SFB FD interest will range between 3.75% to 8.10% p.a. for fixed deposits with a tenure of 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the Jana Small Finance Bank FD rates now range between 4.45% and 8.80% p.a.