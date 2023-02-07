Latest FD Interest Rates Of Leading Banks In February 2023

Check the latest FD rates offered by DBS Bank, Bandhan Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, and RBL Bank in February 2023.
After the Union Budget 2023, various banks have increased their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates to attract depositors. Let’s take a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by DBS Bank, Bandhan Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, and RBL Bank in February 2023.
DBS Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. February 1, 2023). After the revision, the DBS Bank FD interest rates now range from 2.50% to 7.25% p.a. (per annum) for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to above 5 years. For senior citizens, the DBS Bank FD rates range between 2.50% to 7.75% p.a.
Bandhan Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates with effect from February 6, 2023. Following the revision, the new Bandhan Bank FD rates now range from 3.00% to 8.00% p.a. for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the Bandhan Bank FD rates now range between 3.75% and 8.50% p.a.
Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has also revised its FD rates for deposits of less than ₹2 (w.e.f. February 1, 2023). With this revision, the new Jana SFB FD interest will range between 3.75% to 8.10% p.a. for fixed deposits with a tenure of 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the Jana Small Finance Bank FD rates now range between 4.45% and 8.80% p.a.
RBL Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for deposits less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. February 1, 2023). After the revision, you can now earn interest ranging from 3.50% to 7.80% per annum on RBL Bank FDs with a maturity of 7 days to 240 months. For senior citizens, the RBL Bank FD rates now range between 4.00% and 8.30% p.a.