Latest FD Interest Rates: IndusInd, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank & More

Here are the latest FD interest rates offered by IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda and more
IndusInd Bank has revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. March 18, 2023). The new IndusInd Bank FD interest rates range from 3.50% to 7.75% for FDs maturing in 7 days to 5 years, and between 4.00% to 8.25% per annum for senior citizens.
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has revised its fixed deposit interest rates with effect from March 17, 2023. The new Bank of Baroda FD rates range from 3.00% to 7.05% p.a. for FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the BoB FD rates range between 3.50% and 7.55% p.a.
The new UCO Bank FD rates (w.e.f. March 15, 2023) for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore range between 2.90% to 7.20% p.a. for fixed deposits with a tenure of 7 days to above 5 years. For senior citizens, UCO Bank will offer an additional 0.25% - 0.50% p.a.
DCB Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for deposits less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. March 10, 2023). The latest DCB Bank FD rates range from 3.75% to 8.00% p.a. for deposits with a maturity of 7 days to 120 months, and between 4.25% to 8.50% per annum for senior citizens.