Latest FD Interest Rates: IndusInd, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank & More

IndusInd Bank Latest FD Interest Rates

IndusInd Bank has revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. March 18, 2023). The new IndusInd Bank FD interest rates range from 3.50% to 7.75% for FDs maturing in 7 days to 5 years, and between 4.00% to 8.25% per annum for senior citizens.