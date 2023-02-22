Latest FD Interest Rates In February 2023: HDFC Bank vs SBI vs PNB vs ICICI Bank

Check the latest FD rates offered by HDFC Bank, SBI, PNB, and ICICI Bank in February 2023.
Various banks have revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in February 2023. Let’s take a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by HDFC Bank, SBI, PNB, and ICICI Bank in February 2023.
HDFC Bank has revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. February 21, 2023). After the revision, the HDFC Bank FD interest rates now range from 3.00% to 7.10% for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the HDFC Bank FD rates range between 3.50% to 7.75% per annum.
State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its fixed deposit interest rates with effect from February 15, 2023. Following the revision, the new SBI FD rates range from 3.00% to 7.10% p.a. for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the SBI FD rates now range between 3.50% and 7.60% p.a.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has also revised its FD rates for deposits of less than ₹2 (w.e.f. February 20, 2023). With this revision, the new PNB FD interest will range between 3.50% to 7.25% p.a. for fixed deposits with a tenure of 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the PNB FD rates now range between 4.00% and 7.75% p.a.
ICICI Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for deposits over ₹2 Crore but less than ₹5 Crore (w.e.f. February 22, 2023). After the revision, you can now earn interest ranging from 4.75% to 7.15% per annum on ICICI Bank FDs worth ₹2 Crore to ₹5 Crore with a maturity of 7 days to 10 years.