Latest FD Interest Rates In February 2023: HDFC Bank vs SBI vs PNB vs ICICI Bank

PNB Latest FD Interest Rates

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has also revised its FD rates for deposits of less than ₹2 (w.e.f. February 20, 2023). With this revision, the new PNB FD interest will range between 3.50% to 7.25% p.a. for fixed deposits with a tenure of 7 days to 10 years. For senior citizens, the PNB FD rates now range between 4.00% and 7.75% p.a.