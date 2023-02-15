Latest FD Interest Rates: ICICI vs IDBI vs Bandhan vs Axis vs Kotak Bank

ICICI bank, IDBI bank, Bandhan bank, Axis bank, Kotak Mahindra bank have updated interest rates for FDs of less than ₹2 crore.

Updated On 15 Feb 2023

ICICI Bank FD Interest Rates

As per the updated rates, ICICI Bank offers FD interest rates starting from 3% to 7% for the general public and 3.5% to 7.50% for senior citizens FDs.

IDBI Bank FD Interest Rates

As per the latest updates, IDBI bank offers FD interest rates from 3% to 6.75% for the regular public and senior citizens are eligible to get interest rates of 3.50% to 7.25% on FDs.

Bandhan Bank FD Interest Rates

As per the updated rates, Bandhan Bank offers FD interest rates ranging from 3% to 8% for the general public. Moreover, the interest rate offered on FDs to senior citizens ranges from 3.50% to 8.50%.

Axis Bank FD Interest Rates

As per the latest updates, Axis Bank is now offering FD interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.26% for the general public, whereas the FD interest rates offered to senior citizens range between 3.50% to 8.01%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank FD Interest Rates

According to the updated rates, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers FD interest rates between 2.75% to 7.10% for the regular public and the interest rates offered to senior citizens on FDs is 3.25% to 7.60%.

