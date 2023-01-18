Latest FD Interest Rates: Citibank vs Kotak vs IDFC First vs Federal Bank

Let’s look at the latest FD rates offered by Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank & Bank of Maharashtra
Fixed deposits (FDs) are said to be one of the safest investment instruments since they provide guaranteed returns along with capital protection. The FD interest rates may vary for different banks. Here are the latest FD interest rates offered by Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank in January 2023.
Citibank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore with effect from January 17, 2023. After the revision, the Citibank FD interest rates now range from 2.10% to 7.45% for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 1096 days.
Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore with effect from January 16, 2023. Following the revision, the new Kotak Mahindra Bank FD rates now range from 2.75% to 7.45% for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
Federal Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates with effect from January 16, 2023, for deposits of up to ₹2 Crore. After the revision, you can now earn interest ranging from 3.00% to 7.75% on Federal Bank FDs with a maturity of 7 days to above 2223 days.
IDFC First Bank has revised its FD interest rates for bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Crore to ₹25 Crore. The revised IDFC First FD interest rates will be effective from January 16, 2023. After the revision, the IDFC First Bank FD rates will now range from 5.30% to 7.55% for fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
Bank of Maharashtra has also revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore. These new FD rates are effective from January 16, 2023. With this revision, you can now earn interest at the rate of 2.75% to 6.15% on Bank of Maharashtra fixed deposits with a tenure of 7 days to above 5 years.