KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Both teams playing under new captains this year will look to continue the winning momentum.
Both KKR and SRH have won their previous games. Currently, Kolkata have four points in 3 matches while the Sunrisers have won one of the 3 matches they've played so far.
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 14.
The match will start at 7:30 pm IST. Viewers can watch it live on Star Sports Network and JioCinema.
The iconic Eden Gardens will host the KKR vs SRH clash.
Matches Played: 23, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 15, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 8.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaassen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan