KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Both teams playing under new captains this year will look to continue the winning momentum.

Updated On 9:00 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 19: KKR vs SRH

Both KKR and SRH have won their previous games. Currently, Kolkata have four points in 3 matches while the Sunrisers have won one of the 3 matches they've played so far.

Date

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 14.

Time

The match will start at 7:30 pm IST. Viewers can watch it live on Star Sports Network and JioCinema.

Venue

The iconic Eden Gardens will host the KKR vs SRH clash.

KKR vs SRH Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 23, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 15, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 8.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaassen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

