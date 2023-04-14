KKR vs SRH: 5 Players To Select In Your Team

Players are selected basis current performance and past trends.
Kolkata Knight Riders will face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad today at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 14 at 7:30 PM IST
KKR > SRH
Met: 23 times
KKR Win: 15
SRH Win: 8
KKR has higher win % over SRH with 6 wins out of 8 at their home ground against SRH
Both teams come into this match after winning their last one. KKR won a thriller against GT whereas SRH's win was a comprehensive one. Here are some of the players you can select basis current & past performances
In last two matches (combined), he has bagged 5 wickets by giving only 49 runs in 8 overs.
SRH have struggled against spinners - Out of the total 18 wickets lost in the last 3 matches, 12 have been to spinners
Single-handedly won the match for KKR against GT after hitting 5 sixes in the last over. In the previous game as well he scored 46 runs off just 33 balls which included a sixth-wicket 100 run partnership
Both these top order batsmen have given good starts to KKR. Gurbaz has been far more flamboyant but his 57 runs innings against RCB was commendable. Venkatesh Iyer laid the foundation for a win against GT after scoring 83 runs off just 40 balls
Probably the only top order batsman at SRH who has started to show some consistency with scores of 74 and 35 in his last two innings.
In IPL 2022, he was Man of the Match against KKR for his 71 runs innings off 37 balls
Probably the only bowler in SRH who has shown some consistency in taking wickets with 3 wickets in last two games.
More importantly his recent performances (5 wickets in two matches in IPL 2022) against KKR puts him on the players to be selected list