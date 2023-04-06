KKR vs RCB: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record and Predicted Playing XI

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.9.

Updated On 10:30 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 9: KKR vs RCB

In match no.9 of the Indian Premier League, the Kolkata Knight Riders will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR lost their opening game vs Punjab Kings while RCB won theirs vs the Mumbai Indians.

Date

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played on Thursday, April 6.

Time

The KKR vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The match will be played at KKR's home ground Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR vs RCB Head-To-Head in IPL

Matches Played: 30, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 16, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 14.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

More Stories

RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: All You Need To Know

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 5

RR vs PBKS: 5 Players To Watch Out For
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe