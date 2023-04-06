KKR vs RCB: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record and Predicted Playing XI

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.9.
In match no.9 of the Indian Premier League, the Kolkata Knight Riders will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR lost their opening game vs Punjab Kings while RCB won theirs vs the Mumbai Indians.
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played on Thursday, April 6.
The KKR vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
The match will be played at KKR's home ground Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Matches Played: 30, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 16, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 14.
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.