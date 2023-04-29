KKR vs GT, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

In the reverse fixture, Gujarat Titans will look to level the scores against Kolkata Knight Riders.
The last time these two teams played, Rinku Singh played a once in a lifetime innings and became a superstar. Kolkata and Gujarat will once again lock horns in match no.39 of the Indian Premier League.
The KKR vs GT contest will be played on Saturday, April 29.
The first of the double header on Saturday will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Kolkata's Eden Gardens is the venue for KKR vs GT match.
Matches Played: 2, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 1, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 1.
Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Weise, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora. (Impact Player: Suyash Sharma)
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami.