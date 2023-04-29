KKR vs GT, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

In the reverse fixture, Gujarat Titans will look to level the scores against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Updated On 8:45 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 39: KKR vs GT

The last time these two teams played, Rinku Singh played a once in a lifetime innings and became a superstar. Kolkata and Gujarat will once again lock horns in match no.39 of the Indian Premier League.

Date

The KKR vs GT contest will be played on Saturday, April 29.

Time

The first of the double header on Saturday will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Venue

Kolkata's Eden Gardens is the venue for KKR vs GT match.

KKR vs GT Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 2, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 1, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 1.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Weise, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora. (Impact Player: Suyash Sharma)

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami.

More Stories

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 28

Citroën C3 Aircross Launched: Check Price & Key Features

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—April 28
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe