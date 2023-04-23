KKR vs CSK: Date, Time, Venue, Head To Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

IPL 2023: All you need to know about match no.33 between the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Updated On 1:00 PM IST

IPL 2023, Match 33: KKR vs CSK

Two-time IPL winners KKR will take on Four-time IPL champions in match no.33 of the Indian Premier League. CSK come into this game by defeating SRH while KKR lost their previous game against DC.

Date

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played on Sunday, April 23.

Time

The second match on Sunday will be played at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium is the venue for the KKR vs CSK match.

KKR vs CSK Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 27, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 9, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 17, No Result: 1

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana.

More Stories

5 Iconic Helipads Across The World

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023: All You Need To Know

6 Cheapest European Countries To Visit From India
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe