KKR vs CSK: Date, Time, Venue, Head To Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

IPL 2023: All you need to know about match no.33 between the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Two-time IPL winners KKR will take on Four-time IPL champions in match no.33 of the Indian Premier League. CSK come into this game by defeating SRH while KKR lost their previous game against DC.
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played on Sunday, April 23.
The second match on Sunday will be played at 7:30 pm IST.
Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium is the venue for the KKR vs CSK match.
Matches Played: 27, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 9, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 17, No Result: 1
Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana.