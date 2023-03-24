Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Retires From Infosys Board: A Look At Her Roles & Accolades

Learn more about her role at Infosys and some of her key career milestones.
On Thursday, March 23, 2022, Infosys announced that Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will be retiring from the company’s board as an Independent Director, effective March 22, 2023, upon completion of her tenure.
On this, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said, "We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years.”
He added, “I am personally very grateful to her as she has been a tremendous ally and amazing colleague on the Board, ever since I re-joined Infosys in August 2017.”
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed as an Independent Director to the Infosys board in 2014. She was also appointed as the Lead Independent Director in 2018.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also served as a member of the Risk Management and ESG Committees of the Infosys board and the Chairperson of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee.
"The Board places on record its appreciation for Ms Shaw's invaluable contribution, guidance, and strategic vision, which has helped the Company build and execute a resilient growth strategy," Infosys said in a press release.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the founder of Biocon Limited, a Bangalore-based biotechnology company, and currently serves as its Executive Chairperson and Managing Director.
She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1989 and Padma Bhushan in 2005.
In 2014, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was awarded the Othmer Gold Medal for outstanding contributions to the progress of science and chemistry.
In 2019, Forbes listed her as the 68th most powerful woman in the world. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was also named EY World Entrepreneur of The Year in 2020.