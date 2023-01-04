Key Resignations At BharatPe In The Last Few Months

Here is a list of key figures who have recently resigned from BharatPe in the last few months.
As per the most recent news updates, Suhail Sameer, the CEO of BharatPe has reportedly stepped down from the position of CEO, effective from January 7, 2023. Suhail Sameer will continue to serve at BharatPe as a 'strategic advisor', while Nalin Negi will serve as the interim CEO.
Very recently news came out that 3 prominent people from the BharatPe core team have recently resigned, with Vijay Aggarwal, Chief Technology Office being one of them. Aggarwal has reportedly quit the company to pursue his own venture.
Nehul Malhotra, who heads PostPe under BharatPe, had also reportedly put in his resignation papers recently. Neil Malhotra has quit to go after personal entrepreneurial interests.
Along with the two mentioned before, Rajat Jain, Chief Product Officer for Lending and Consumer Products has also put in his papers, as reported by news publications. Jain has also seemingly resigned to pursue personal business ventures.
Among those who have quit BharatPe recently is also Geetanshu Singla, Vice-President of Technology.
Manas Poddar, Programme Manager has also reportedly put in his papers in the same time frame as Geetanshu Singla.
A few months ago, Ashneer Grover, one of the co-founders of BharatPe was ousted from the company following allegations of financial mismanagement.
Back in June 2022, Nishit Sharma, the Chief Revenue Officer for BharatPe had resigned.