Key Resignations At BharatPe In The Last Few Months

Here is a list of key figures who have recently resigned from BharatPe in the last few months.

Updated On 04 Jan 2023

Suhail Sameer, BharatPe CEO

As per the most recent news updates, Suhail Sameer, the CEO of BharatPe has reportedly stepped down from the position of CEO, effective from January 7, 2023. Suhail Sameer will continue to serve at BharatPe as a 'strategic advisor', while Nalin Negi will serve as the interim CEO.

Vijay Aggarwal, Chief Technology Officer

Very recently news came out that 3 prominent people from the BharatPe core team have recently resigned, with Vijay Aggarwal, Chief Technology Office being one of them. Aggarwal has reportedly quit the company to pursue his own venture.

Nehul Malhotra, Head Of PostPe 

Nehul Malhotra, who heads PostPe under BharatPe, had also reportedly put in his resignation papers recently. Neil Malhotra has quit to go after personal entrepreneurial interests.

Rajat Jain, Chief Product Officer For Lending And Consumer Products

Along with the two mentioned before, Rajat Jain, Chief Product Officer for Lending and Consumer Products has also put in his papers, as reported by news publications. Jain has also seemingly resigned to pursue personal business ventures.

Geetanshu Singla, Vice-President, Technology

Among those who have quit BharatPe recently is also Geetanshu Singla, Vice-President of Technology.

Manas Poddar, Programme Manager

Manas Poddar, Programme Manager has also reportedly put in his papers in the same time frame as Geetanshu Singla.

Ashneer Grover,  Co-Founder

A few months ago, Ashneer Grover, one of the co-founders of BharatPe was ousted from the company following allegations of financial mismanagement.

Nishit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer

Back in June 2022, Nishit Sharma, the Chief Revenue Officer for BharatPe had resigned.

