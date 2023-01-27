Key Changes Brought In By Google For Android Users After CCI Ruling

The developers of Google are introducing a few changes for Android users after the recent ruling from the CCI.
Google announced that it would allow Android users in India to use third-party billing options starting next month, in compliance with a ruling from the country’s antitrust authority, the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
Google will also provide Android users to choose a default search engine of their choice whenever they set up a new Android smartphone or tablet.
Android smartphone manufacturers will now be able to licence individual Google apps to preinstall on their devices rather than having apps like Gmail, Maps, etc, by default as well as “introduce changes for partners to build non-compatible or forked variants”.
Google has also brought its User Choice Billing pilot program to India, which allows non-gaming app developers to use third-party payment options. This system has also been introduced in other parts of the world such as parts of Europe, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, etc.
These changes come after the CCI had previously imposed a $162-million fine on Google for “abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android Mobile device ecosystem” and also imposed a series of directives.
Google has said that it will continue to “respectfully appeal certain aspects of the CCI’s decisions”. Google is facing backlash internationally over its stringent in-app payment policies and anti-competitive practices.