Kochi Water Metro: Ticket Price, Route, And More

The Kochi Water Metro project will be officially launched by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 25
India will see its first ever water metro inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Kerela’s Kochi district.
The price for a trip will cost a minimum of ₹20 and a maximum ₹40. Other travel passes for regular travellers will include the weekly pass for ₹180, the monthly ticket for ₹600, and the quarterly pass for ₹1500.
The metro will connect 10 islands surrounding and within the port city of Greater Kochi. The High Court-Vypin and Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals are where the metro service will start.
The project is funded by a German funding company KfW and the Government of Kerala.
Cochin Shipyard Limited is the manufacturer of the Kochi Water metro project. The project will launch with eight electric hybrid boats.
Tickets for single-trip tickets and travel passes can be purchased at the ticket windows located in the terminals. Tickets can also be booked using the Kochi One Card, which is also usable on Kochi Metro Rail, and through a mobile QR code.
The total cost for the Kochi Water Metro project is ₹1,137 crore.
The Kochi water metro would be powered by lithium titanium spinel batteries. The water metro is environmentally friendly and is powered by electricity.