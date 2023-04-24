Kochi Water Metro: Ticket Price, Route, And More

The Kochi Water Metro project will be officially launched by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 25

5:00 PM IST

Kochi Water Metro Inauguration

India will see its first ever water metro inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Kerela’s Kochi district.

Kochi Water Metro Ticket Price

The price for a trip will cost a minimum of ₹20 and a maximum ₹40. Other travel passes for regular travellers will include the weekly pass for ₹180, the monthly ticket for ₹600, and the quarterly pass for ₹1500.

Kochi Water Metro Route

The metro will connect 10 islands surrounding and within the port city of Greater Kochi. The High Court-Vypin and Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals are where the metro service will start.

Who Is The Project Funded By?

The project is funded by a German funding company KfW and the Government of Kerala.

Who Manufactured The Kochi Water Metro?

Cochin Shipyard Limited is the manufacturer of the Kochi Water metro project. The project will launch with eight electric hybrid boats.

How To Book Tickets For Kochi Water Metro?

Tickets for single-trip tickets and travel passes can be purchased at the ticket windows located in the terminals. Tickets can also be booked using the Kochi One Card, which is also usable on Kochi Metro Rail, and through a mobile QR code.

Cost Of The Kochi Water Metro Project

The total cost for the Kochi Water Metro project is ₹1,137 crore.

Kochi Water Metro Feature

The Kochi water metro would be powered by lithium titanium spinel batteries. The water metro is environmentally friendly and is powered by electricity.

