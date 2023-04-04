Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Who Has The Most Active Subscriber Base Amid 5G Rollout

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released Telecom Subscription Data till January 31, 2023.

Updated On 2:58 PM IST

TRAI Releases Data For January 2023

According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. added the highest number of active users in January, followed by Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd. Let's take a look at the market share of each of these three companies.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio added net 3.5 million active users in January 2023 and it controls 38.5% of India's active user base of 1,024.81 million.

Bharti Airtel 

Bharti Airtel Ltd. added 1.3 million active users in the first month of 2023 and now controls 35.5% of active subscriber market share.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's active users declined by 0.5 million in January 2023 and they have a 20% market share of India's active user base.

Others

Other companies like Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. control the remaining 5% of the active user base in the country.

