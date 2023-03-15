'Jio Plus' Postpaid Family Plans Launched - Check Price & Benefits

Reliance Jio has announced 4 new 'Jio Plus' postpaid plans. These will be effective from March 22, 2023, onwards.

Jio Plus Postpaid Plans

Jio Plus offers a set of individual and family postpaid plans with family add-ons available at Rs 99 per SIM. These plans come with a one-month free trial.

Jio Individual Plan @299

The Jio Plus plan costing Rs 299 comes without a free trial and offers unlimited voice calls, SMS, and 30GB data while charging a security deposit of Rs 375.

Jio Family Plan @399

With unlimited voice calls and SMS, the Jio Plus postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 offers 75GB data and upto 3 family add-ons with 5GB data for Rs 99 per SIM. A security deposit of Rs 500 will also be charged.

Jio Individual Plan @599

This Jio individual plan offers unlimited voice calls, SMS, and data, along with a free trial for Rs 599. It requires you to pay a security deposit of Rs 750.

Jio Family Plan @699

The Jio Plus postpaid plan priced at Rs 699 offers 100GB data, unlimited voice calls, SMS, upto 3 family add-ons with 5GB data for Rs 99 per SIM, and complimentary OTT subscriptions. A security deposit of Rs 875 is charged.

Security Deposit Waived

Security deposits will be waived for JioFiber users, corporate employees, non-Jio postpaid users, credit card users, and customers with good credit scores.

