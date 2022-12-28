ISL 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Stats, Top Goal Scorer, Head To Head

Check team stats, top goal scorers & head-to-head record as ATK Mohun Bagan takes on FC Goa today on 28th Dec at Salk Lake Stadium
Games Played: 11
Games Won: 6
Games Lost: 3
Goals Scored: 15
Goals Against: 11
Games Played: 11
Games Won: 6
Games Lost: 4
Goals Scored: 19
Goals Against: 14
Dimitrios Petratos
Games Played: 10
Goals Scored: 4
Iker Guarrotxena Vallejo
Games Played: 11
Goals Scored: 5
Red Cards: 1, Lenny Rodrigues
Yellow Cards: 23
Most Yellow Cards: Brendan Michael Hamill, 4
Red Cards: 1, Eduardo Bedia Pelaez
Yellow Cards: 10
Most Yellow Cards: Redeem Tlang & Anwar Ali, 2
ISL Matches Played: 5
Matches Won: ATK Mohun Bagan 3, FC Goa 1
Matches Tied: 1
Goals Scored: 16