ISL 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Stats, Top Goal Scorer, Head To Head

Check team stats, top goal scorers & head-to-head record as ATK Mohun Bagan takes on FC Goa today on 28th Dec at Salk Lake Stadium

Updated On 28 Dec 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan Team Stats

Games Played: 11

Games Won: 6

Games Lost: 3

Goals Scored: 15

Goals Against: 11

FC Goa Team Stats

Games Played: 11

Games Won: 6

Games Lost: 4

Goals Scored: 19

Goals Against: 14

ATK Mohun Bagan Top Goal Scorer

Dimitrios Petratos

Games Played: 10

Goals Scored: 4

FC Goa Top Goal Scorer

Iker Guarrotxena Vallejo

Games Played: 11

Goals Scored: 5

ATK Mohun Bagan Red and Yellow Cards

Red Cards: 1, Lenny Rodrigues

Yellow Cards: 23

Most Yellow Cards: Brendan Michael Hamill, 4

FC Goa Red and Yellow Cards

Red Cards: 1, Eduardo Bedia Pelaez

Yellow Cards: 10

Most Yellow Cards: Redeem Tlang & Anwar Ali, 2

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Head To Head Records

ISL Matches Played: 5

Matches Won: ATK Mohun Bagan 3, FC Goa 1

Matches Tied: 1

Goals Scored: 16

