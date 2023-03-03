IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card: Features and Benefits

IRCTC has tied up with HDFC Bank to launch a co-branded travel credit card called IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card.
This will be a single variant card and will be exclusively available on NPCI’s Rupay network.
On the activation of your IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card, you will be offered a welcome gift voucher worth ₹500 within the first 30 days of card issuance.
You can earn 5 reward points for every ₹100 spent on the IRCTC ticketing portal and the Rail Connect app. On all other spends using the IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card, you will earn 1 reward point for every ₹100 spent.
The IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card also offers an additional 5% cashback on train ticket bookings made via HDFC Bank SmartBuy.
With the IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card, you will be offered 8 complimentary access to select IRCTC Executive Lounges every year (2 per quarter).
Get a 1% transaction charge waiver (maximum waiver of ₹1,000 per statement cycle) on transactions done on the Rail Connect app and the IRCTC ticketing portal.
Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on a minimum transaction of ₹400 and a maximum transaction of ₹5,000 at fuel stations across India (maximum waiver of ₹250 per statement cycle).
Get a gift voucher worth ₹500 on quarterly spends of ₹30,000 using the IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card.
Joining/Renewal Fee- ₹500/- + Taxes
You can get your renewal fee waived off by spending ₹1,50,000 or more in a year before your IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card renewal date.