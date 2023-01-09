iQOO 11 5G To Launch In India on January 10, Check Out Expected Price And Specifications

The iQOO 11 5G is officially set for launch in India on January 10, 2023, on Amazon and will go live for sale on January 13, 2023.
The India release date for the anticipated iQOO 11 5G has finally been announced. The iQOO flagship phone will be officially launched in India on January 10, 2023. The company has already launched two versions of this device in China, namely the base iQOO 11 5G and the iQOO 11 5G Pro. It’s still unclear if the Pro version of the device will be available in India.
While the smartphone will be launched on January 10, 2023, it will go live for sale starting on January 13, 2023 on Amazon. Moreover, there will also be a special edition iQOO 11 5G which has been designed with a BMW motorsport theme and will likely go on sale at the same time. As of now, it is expected that the phone will be priced in the range of ₹44,999 to ₹59,999.
As per the specifications available online, the iQOO 11 5G comes with an Octacore Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with Android 13 along with OxygenOS as the default operating system out of the box. Moreover, the iQOO phone is expected to be launched with a minimum of 8 GB of RAM and a maximum of 16 GB.
The iQOO 11 5G is expected to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The screen will reportedly have 518 PPI (pixels per inch).
The iQOO reportedly comes with a triple camera setup on the back, with a 50 mp main sensor with the other two cameras having 13mp and 8 mp sensors. As for the front/selfie camera, the iQOO 11 5G has a 16 mp sensor. The iQOO 11 5G also has a dual LED flash for better lighting.
As per the specifications, the iQOO 11 5G will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and a fast charger that will support a charging capacity of 120W.
The base iQOO 11 5G will reportedly come with a minimum of 128 GB of internal memory and a maximum of 512 GB, with no option to expand it with external memory cards. However, it comes with dual SIM card slots and supports 5G services in India.