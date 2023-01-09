iQOO 11 5G To Launch In India on January 10, Check Out Expected Price And Specifications

iQOO 11 5G Availability And Price

While the smartphone will be launched on January 10, 2023, it will go live for sale starting on January 13, 2023 on Amazon. Moreover, there will also be a special edition iQOO 11 5G which has been designed with a BMW motorsport theme and will likely go on sale at the same time. As of now, it is expected that the phone will be priced in the range of ₹44,999 to ₹59,999.