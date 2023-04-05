IPL 2023: List of Replacements For Injured Players

Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer among others won't be a part of IPL 2023.
IPL teams have announced replacements for a few players who are going to miss the tournament due to injury concerns or other reasons. Following are the 10 players who will be a part of IPL 2023 after going unsold in the auction.
Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will be replacing injured Gujarat Titans player Kane Williamson for the rest of the IPL.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed England’s Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore for IPL 2023. The announcement comes after Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan confirmed his unavailability for the season.
The Chennai Super Kings have signed Akash Singh as a replacement for left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary.
South African pacer Sisanda Magala will be representing CSK for IPL 2023 after he was signed as Kyle Jamieson's replacement.
New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore as replacement for Will Jacks. Bracewell was part of RCB's playing XI in their first match against Mumbai Indians and took a wicket while giving away 16 runs in two overs.
Bengal keeper-batter Abhishek Porel is injured Rishabh Pant's replacement at Delhi Capitals in this season of the IPL.
Swing bowler Sandeep Sharma is a part of Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2023. He was named Prasidh Krishna's replacement who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.
Australian batter Matthew Short is Jonny Bairstow's replacement for the 2023 season.
Punjab Kings have signed Gurnoor Sing Brar for Rs 20 lakhs as a replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa for the IPL 2023 season.
Mumbai Indians named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.