IPL 2023: 8 Bowlers Who Have Bowled Maiden Overs Till The Halfway Stage

Only 2 bowlers have managed to bowl more than one maiden over this IPL.

Maidens In IPL 2023

A maiden over in cricket is a over where the bowler does not concede a single run in 6 consecutive deliveries. 11 maidens have been bowled in 35 matches of the tournament so far with 8 bowlers achieving the rare feat.

Most Maidens In IPL 2023 - Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult is leading the list of bowlers with most maidens this year. In 6 matches he has played, Boult has bowled 24 overs with 3 of them being maiden overs. He has also picked up 9 wickets.

Mohammad Shami

The Gujarat Titans pacer is the only player other than Trent Boult to bowl multiple maiden overs this IPL. Shami has bowled 2 maidens in 7 matches.

Other Bowlers With Maidens In IPL 2023

David Willey (RCB), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Mark Wood (LSG), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) and Marco Jansen (SRH) have bowled 1 maiden over in the tournament so far.

Most Maiden Overs In IPL History

Ex-India pacer Praveen Kumar holds the record for bowling most maiden overs in the history of IPL. In 119 matches he played, Kumar bowled 14 maiden overs and also picked up 90 wickets.

