IPL 2023: 7 Players With The Most Fifties This Season

The list of players with the most fifties is dominated by opening batters.

IPL 2023: Most Fifties

In 33 matches played in the tournament so far, a total of 41 players across the 10 teams have managed to score a half-century. Take a look at 7 players with the most fifties this season.

7. Kyle Mayers (LSG)

LSG all-rounder Kyle Mayers has crossed the milestone of 50 runs thrice in this tournament. He has scored 243 runs in 7 matches.

6. Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

The batter with the highest strike rate (188.80) in this list, Glenn Maxwell has scored 3 fifties this season.

5. Jos Buttler (RR)

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler has scored 3 fifties in the tournament. The winner of the Orange Cap last season has scored 244 runs in IPL 2023 so far.

4. Virat Kohli (RCB)

RCB legend Kohli has hit 4 fifties in the 6 matches he's being a part of. Kohli has scored 279 runs with a strike rate of over 140.

3. Devon Conway (CSK)

Devon Conway scored his fourth fifty of the tournament against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 23. The player from New Zealand has scored 314 runs in 7 matches he has played.

2. David Warner (DC)

The only consistent batter for the Delhi Capitals this season is their skipper David Warner. He has scored 4 half-centuries in 6 matches.

1. Faf du Plessis (RCB)

The leading run scorer in the tournament has scored 5 fifties with a highest score of 84. du Plessis has scored 405 runs in 7 matches.

