7 Players Who Have Played The Most Number of IPL Matches

All 7 players in this list have represented Team India.
With 234 matches to his name, Mahendra Singh Dhoni tops the list of players who have played the highest number of IPL matches. He played these games while representing Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune SuperGiant and has smacked 4,978 runs at a batting average of 39.20.
Dinesh Karthik has played 229 matches for six IPL teams (Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore) between 2008-2022. Karthik has 4,376 runs to his name in these matches with the highest score of 97*.
With 227 IPL matches, Rohit Sharma stands third in this list of players with the most IPL matches under their belt. He also holds the record of winning five IPL titles as a captain. Sharma has scored 5,879 runs in the tournament so far with a batting average of 30.30. He has played for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.
Virat Kohli ranks next with 223 games for Royal Challengers Bangalore. With a record 6,624 runs in these matches at an average of 36.20, Kohli holds the record of being the highest run-scorer in the IPL so far.
Number five on the list is Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. He has played 210 IPL matches so far for four teams. Often considered one of the greatest IPL all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja has scored 2,502 runs in the tournament and has bagged 132 wickets.
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan has played 206 IPL matches and ranks sixth on this list. The left-handed batsman also holds the record of being the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, smashing 6,244 runs at an average of 35.08.
With 205 matches to his name between 2008-2021, Suresh Raina ranks seventh on this list. The Indian batsman scored 5,528 runs in these matches with an average of 32.52. However, Suresh Raina went unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction and will not be a part of the IPL 2023 tournament.