IPL 2023: 7 International Players Who Are Yet To Play A Match This Season

Despite so many players getting injured & the impact player rule being introduced, these overseas players are warming the bench.
Quinton de Kock arrived late in India due to national commitments and his replacement Kyle Mayers has performed really well for the Super Giants. So it will be interesting to see how the Lucknow team management accommodates the keeper batter in the playing XI.
Josh Hazlewood has almost recovered from his injury and as per reports, he is awaiting a green signal from Cricket Australia before he plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The young opening batter from New Zealand has come in as a substitute fielder quite a few times this season. He hasn't been picked yet because the opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have been giving good starts to RCB.
Joe Root was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals in the player auctions. The RR top order has been playing exceptionally well this year and hence Joe Root has failed to find a place in the playing XI.
Sri-Lanka's ODI and T20 captain Dasun Shanaka came in as a replacement for injured Williamson. He is yet to play a game in the IPL.
One of the best spin bowling all-rounders in T20 leagues around the world, West Indies player Akeal Hosein is yet to make his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The keeper batter from Australia who has been a part of Gujarat Titans squad since last season is yet to play a game this IPL.